Second ejected passenger dies from Daytona Beach crash; driver's charges increased

The Brief Scott March, 63, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury after a deadly crash took place. March allegedly hit another driver on Nov. 1, causing a man and woman to be ejected from their vehicle. The man died on Nov. 1, the woman – who was hospitalized – died on Nov. 6.



A second person ejected from a crash last week died. Authorities have now charged the driver – who they say caused the crash – with two counts of vehicular homicide.

What we know:

Scott March, 63, was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury after a deadly crash took place.

Scott March, from Port Barrington, Ill. was arrested Nov. 3 for loitering and prowling, officials said. He was also involved in a Nov. 1 deadly crash, FHP said. Expand

The charges in connection to a Nov. 1 deadly crash come hours after Scott March, 63, was arrested for loitering and prowling in an incident unrelated to the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The backstory:

March, from Port Barrington, Illinois with his most recent address being in Daytona Beach, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 1, in which Florida Highway Patrol said he attempted to pass an Ohio driver in a Jeep in a no-passing zone.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. on FL-A1A/Ocean Shore Boulevard and Sandpiper Ridge Drive in Volusia County, an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, officials said.

March hit the back left of the Jeep, causing both the Ohio driver – a 72-year-old man – and his passenger – a 73-year-old woman – to be ejected from the car, FHP said.

The Ohio driver died on the scene and the female passenger – from Ormond Beach – was transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The woman died on Nov. 6.

Neither person in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt, FHP said.

March was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Toxicology report

March's toxicology report is pending. March's vehicle – a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette – was reportedly recently bought, Florida Highway Police said.

FHP said no charges will be made in connection to the vehicle crash until the entire traffic homicide investigation is complete.

What we don't know:

The Ohio driver and his passenger have not been publicly identified at this time. Authorities have not provided further information regarding March's toxicology report at the time of the crash.