Daytona Beach officials investigate use of city credit cards
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Questions have arisen over who is using the city of Daytona Beach’s credit cards and how taxpayer money is being spent.
City commissioners said they have discovered that contractors and non-city employees had charged for hotels, meals, shopping, and travel to the cards.
In one case, a commissioner raised concerns after an employee attending a training in Fort Lauderdale stayed in a motel with a $1,200 bill paid on a city card. Some charges reportedly included cell phone bills.
Commissioner Stacy Cantu is calling for increased oversight and updated policies regarding city credit card usage.
City officials said transactions are reviewed regularly, with a $3,000 spending limit per card. Supervisors maintain final approval over purchases.
A website has been launched to allow public monitoring of the charges.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach City Commission.