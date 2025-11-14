Man beat, dragged woman across Daytona Beach road, deputies say

The Brief A man chased, beat and dragged a woman across a Daytona Beach road, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A deputy witnessed the incident and stepped in to help the woman, but the man ran away. Deputies identified the man as Scott Knowlton, who they say has several outstanding warrants.



Volusia County deputies are searching for a man accused of beating and dragging a woman across a Daytona Beach road.

What we know:

Scott Knowlton chased, beat and dragged a woman across Atlantic Avenue on Thursday, according to deputies.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw Knowlton attacking the woman and stepped in to help her. Knowlton took off running and left behind his bag, a gun, and methamphetamine and fentanyl, the agency said.

The sheriff’s office released body cam footage of deputies talking to the woman and asking where she was hurt. The woman can be heard telling deputies that she was hurt on her face.

Knowlton has several outstanding warrants, according to deputies. He’s now facing new charges including kidnapping, battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Knowlton or where he might be is asked to call 911.