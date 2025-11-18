Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup released: Dates, tickets, parking info

The Brief Welcome to Rockville 2026 will take place May 7–10 at Daytona International Speedway. Over 160 bands will perform across five stages including headliners such as Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N’ Roses, and Bring Me The Horizon. Tickets and parking are on sale now, with single-day passes starting at $153 and four-day passes starting at $425.



The lineup for Welcome to Rockville 2026 has been announced. The Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N' Roses, and Bring Me The Horizon are set to headline the four-day music festival at Daytona International Speedway.

Godsmack, The Offspring, Alice Cooper, A Day To Remember, Simple Plan, and Breaking Benjamin are also scheduled to perform.

2026 Welcome to Rockville Music Lineup

More than 160 bands are expected to perform across five stages at the 2026 event.

When is Welcome to Rockville?

The four-day music festival will be held May 7-10, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida 3211

Are tickets on sale? How much are they?

Yes. Four-day passes and single-day passes are available.

General admission

Single-day tickets start at $153. Four-day passes start at $425, according to the festival's website. Click here for ticket information.

VIP

Single-day VIP and four-day VIP passes are available. Single-day tickets start at $249. A four-day pass starts at $832. Click here for ticket information.

How much is parking?

Single-day parking starts at $54.

Single-day premium parking starts at $76.

Four-day general parking starts at $181.

Four-day premium parking starts at $247. Click here for additional parking information.

Welcome to Rockville history

The first Welcome to Rockville was hosted in 2011 with 8,000 fans. Godsmack, Stone Sour, and Seether attended that festival. In 2025, more than 230,000 fans attended the event, according to the website.