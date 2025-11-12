Trader Joe's to open Daytona Beach store: Here's where and when

The Brief Trader Joe's is opening its Daytona Beach location on Friday, Nov. 14. This location is part of 26 Trader Joe's stores in Florida. The grocery retailer also plans to open a store in Melbourne.



A new Trader Joe's store is coming to Daytona Beach.

The grocery retailer's Daytona Beach location will be open to customers at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 14.

The store is located at 1511 Cornerstone Boulevard.

Who is Trader Joe's?

Trader Joe's is an American grocery store, headquartered in Monrovia, Calif., that operates in 42 states and D.C. Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia don't have Trader Joe's locations.

The grocery chain sells fresh produce as well as specialty snacks, desserts and frozen and ready-to-eat meals.

Where is a Trader Joe's near me?

Other Central Florida Trader Joe's stores are located in Winter Park (131 Orlando Avenue) and Orlando (8323 Sand Lake Road).

Florida currently has 26 Trader Joe's locations. A location in Melbourne (21 Town Center Ave Ste 101) was announced in September.

More Trader Joe's new locations

Trader Joe's announced several new stores this fall, including four stores in November, 12 in October and nine in September.

These locations include Peachtree City, Ga., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Goodyear, Az, which opened on Nov. 7.

Three locations opened this week, including in Newton, Mass. on Nov. 13, Lacey, Wash, on Nov. 14 and the Daytona location.