Daytona Beach police officer arrested, charged with battery

The Brief An officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department was arrested over the weekend and charged with battery. Jazmen Harrell, who has been with the department for three years, is accused of punching another person in the face after an argument. Harrell has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.



A Daytona Beach police officer was placed on administrative leave after she was arrested following an investigation into a "domestic battery incident," the police department said.

Jazmen Harrell, who has been with the department since Aug. 22, 2022, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 22 and charged with battery with bodily harm, according to the arrest report.

What we know:

Police responded to a residence on Shady Place in Daytona Beach in reference to a "battery that had occurred," the arrest report said. Officers talked with a woman who had a bloody nose, blood on her lips and chin.

Officials said he argument began after Harrell, the victim and two other people drove to DeLand to have drinks at a bar. While at the bar, Harrell became upset at the woman for talking with an older man, according to the arrest report.

After getting into a verbal argument with each other, Harrell, the victim and the rest of the group left the bar to return to Daytona Beach, the police report said. The argument continued inside the vehicle on the way to the residence on Shady Place.

Once back in Daytona Beach, the victim went inside the Shady Place residence to get her belongings when Harrell pushed her onto the bed and punched her in the head, according to the police report. After the victim left the residence, Harrell followed her and punched her in the face with a closed fist, which caused the victim’s nose to bleed, according to the report.

The victim, who told police that she and Harrell had been in a relationship for over a year, said she did not want to press charges.

Harrell was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

"This type of behavior is not representative of the values of the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the officer will be held accountable in accordance with departmental policy and the law," Daytona Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Harrell has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.