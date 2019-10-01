Family finds offensive gesture in photo
video

Family finds offensive gesture in photo

A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.

Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers
video

Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers

A service was held on Thursday to pay respects to a fallen trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tracy Vickers, described as a "trooper's trooper," was posthumously promoted to the position of sergeant, during a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Orlando. Vickers was killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 408.

Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail

Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail

Shockwaves are spreading through the Lake Nona community in Orlando after Orlando Police announced Thursday that a female jogger was groped by a stranger while running down the Northlake Parkway Trail.  

Military investigates dumping ground
video

Military investigates dumping ground

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has labeled part of Brevard County a Formerly Used Defense Site, or FUDS.  The declaration means the things being dug up by some residents came from the Banana River Naval Air Force Station.

'Epcot Forever' nighttime show debuts at Epcot

'Epcot Forever' nighttime show debuts at Epcot

With the final farewell to Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' nighttime show on Monday, Epcot is ready to unveil its limited-time 'Epcot Forever' spectacular on Tuesday.