12-year-old girl reported missing out of Orlando found safe, deputies say

The Brief Imani Santana Gaskin, 12, has been found safe, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The girl was reported missing from Orlando earlier this week. The sheriff's office thanked the public for helping to spread the word when Imani went missing.



A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Orlando has been found safe, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

As FOX 35 previously reported, Imani Santana Gaskin went missing from an area near 25th Street and South Westmoreland Avenue earlier this week. On Friday, deputies said she had been found.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office thanked everyone who spread the word about Imani.

"Thank you to everyone who shared this alert," the agency said in a social media post. "Our community is so integral to the work we do."

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any details about how Imani was located.