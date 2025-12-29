Michigan, Texas arrive in Orlando ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The Brief University of Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns are in Orlando preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, while Michigan introduced its incoming head coach, Kyle Whittingham. Bowl games bring national attention — and major economic impact — to Central Florida. Kickoff is Wednesday at Camping World Stadium.



Michigan officially welcomed incoming head coach Kyle Whittingham during a morning news conference.

Coaches from both teams praised Central Florida for its hospitality and warm weather.

Whittingham said returning to Camping World Stadium brings back memories of his own playing days, recalling times he spent on the field decades ago.

Michigan coaches noted the contrast between Florida’s warm weather and winter conditions back home.

What they're saying:

"I’m just elated to be here… Great group of young men," Whittingham said after meeting the team.

Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said Orlando’s hospitality has been "first class all the way."

By the numbers:

According to Florida Citrus Sports, bowl games and marquee events like the Florida Classic generate roughly $100 million for the local economy.

Fans say their travel, dining, and hotel stays help support Central Florida businesses.

What's next:

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off Wednesday in Orlando, bringing thousands of fans — and a national TV audience — to the city.