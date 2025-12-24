Customized toy cars give mobility, joy to children with disabilities

The Brief Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children partnered again with University of Central Florida’s Go Baby Go! program to provide customized ride-on cars to children with motor impairments. The adapted cars give kids independence, mobility, and confidence—while offering hands-on learning for future physical therapists. The program continues expanding after marking a decade of service and more than 200 cars retrofitted.



This holiday season, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital and the University of Central Florida teamed up once again through the Go Baby Go! program to deliver customized toy cars to children with mobility challenges. The cars are specially retrofitted, so children with motor impairments can move and play independently.

How it works:

Each year, UCF physical therapy students collaborate with volunteers from local schools and Orlando Health to modify ride-on toy cars. The cars are equipped with adaptive switches, added safety supports and personalized decorations tailored to each child’s needs.

Why families say the program matters

For parents, the cars offer more than mobility—they provide emotional relief and a sense of normalcy. Children who once relied on strollers or being carried can now move at their own level and play alongside siblings and neighborhood friends.

What they're saying:

"It’s everything for her to have that independence… it just brings tears," said Alia Engin, Penelope’s mother. "It allows him to see everything at his level and it’s just a beautiful thing for him to be mobile," said Valerie Morissaint, whose son received a car.

The backstory:

The Go Baby Go! program at UCF was launched by Jennifer Tucker to improve mobility access for children with disabilities. The program provides the customized cars free to families, thanks to funding from Orlando Health.

Hospital leaders say the partnership focuses on children’s abilities rather than limitations, while also preparing UCF students to work with medically complex pediatric patients in real-world settings.

By the numbers:

10 years: Go Baby Go! recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

200+ cars: More than 200 customized ride-on vehicles have been retrofitted for children with mobility impairments.

What's next:

Organizers say the program will continue bringing together healthcare providers, students, and community volunteers to expand access to adaptive mobility devices for children across Central Florida.