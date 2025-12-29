Marion County firefighter whipped, waterboarded describes horror to detectives: Investigative docs

A 19-year-old rookie firefighter at Marion County Fire Rescue's Fire Station 21 described to detectives the horror he underwent as his colleagues allegedly tackled him, put him into a leg lock, whipped him with a belt, and waterboarded him – all over the desire to gain access to his cell phone to watch a viral video he posted a while back on social media.

FOX 35 has obtained the investigative interviews, transcripts, and other documents at the center of Fire Station 21's hazing scandal. Ten people were fired from Station 21 – the Battalion Chief, a captain, a lieutenant, firefighters, and paramedics – and four have been criminally charged.

"I'm never working here again and then after that I left."

The 19-year-old firefighter told detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office that it was his second-ever shift working at Fire Station 21.

He said the hazing began early in the shift when some of his co-workers smeared grease on his shirt, according to recordings and transcripts of the interview. Then, co-workers tossed some of his belongings into the woods behind the fire station.

The other firefighters then allegedly dragged him outside, removed his pants and belt, hit him with the belt, and put him in a leg lock.

"One came behind me and like held my arms and then dragged me," the 19-year-old firefighter told detectives.

"Tate takes my belt off my pants and he starts whipping me in my front and then after that Kenny kind of rolls over to the side a little bit and Seth grabs and kind of my leg," he said.

"I was like, ‘ow, ow.’ I'm like, ‘this really hurts.’ I was like ‘stop, stop,’ and he was like 'what's the passcode, what's the passcode?'"

When that did not work, the others allegedly tried waterboarding him in order to get his phone's pass code.

"I couldn't breathe," he told detectives.

After the attack, the firefighter told his alleged attackers that he would never work there again.

"The only thing I said was, is that I'm never working here again and then after that I left."

Documents: Roughhousing at Station 21 not uncommon

According to the interviews contained in the documents, roughhousing was not uncommon at Station 21. However, for at least one of the accused firefighters, what happened went beyond a typical joke.

"I just feel like that went way too far. That's past what they normally do as a joke," said Kaylee Bradley, one of four employees facing charges in the case.

Four Marion County Fire Rescue employees fired, charged

Here is what we know about each of the Marion County Fire Rescue employees who have been charged in the case.

Kaylee Bradley: The 25-year-old paramedic has been charged with robbery and principal accessory to robbery. She had been with Marion County Fire Rescue for 2 years.

Tate Trauthwein: The 19-year-old firefighter/EMT has been charged with kidnapping, battery, and robbery. He was with the department for about a year.

Edward Kenny: The 22-year-old EMT was charged with kidnapping, battery, and robbery. He was with Marion County Fire Rescue for about three years.

Seth Day: The 22-year-old firefighter/EMT was arrested on charges of kidnapping, battery, and robbery. He had been with Marion County Fire Rescue for 2 years.

According to the reports:

Tate allegedly removed the 19-year-old's belt and hit him with it. He'a also accused of smearing grease on the teen's shirt and waterboarding him.

Seth is accused of smearing grease on the teen's shirt, putting the 19-year-old into some sort of leg lock and tackling him to the ground.

Edward is accused of helping hold the victim down while he was being whipped, and for bringing out the pitcher of water used to waterboard the teen firefighter.

Kaylee is accused of taking the victim's cell phone, and reportedly had a 4-second video after the victim was tackled to the ground and held there.

Fired: Six more Marion County Fire Rescue employees terminated

In December, Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta announced in video posted to the department's Facebook page that an additional six employees had been fired amid the investigation. Those six individuals have not been charged with any crimes related to the investigation, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35.

Their ages and ranks include:

40-year-old Battalion Chief

39-year-old Captain

39-year-old Lieutenant

28-year-old Driver/Engineer

50-year-old Driver/Engineer

31-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic

Timeline

November 16 - When the alleged hazing incident happened at Fire Station 21

November 26 - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and Marion County Fire Chief James Banta announced the arrests and firings of four Marion County Fire Rescue employees.

November 27-December 1 - All four employees who were arrested have posted bond and been released from jail.

December 19 - Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta and Marion County Chairman Carl Zalak announced the firings of 6 more employees amid the ongoing investigation.