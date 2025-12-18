New lawsuit filed over Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe

The Brief A North Carolina woman alleges she suffered a concussion and neck injuries after riding the Stardust Racers coaster at Epic Universe. The lawsuit claims warning signs on the ride were insufficient to prevent injury when the woman boarded the coaster in May. The case follows previous lawsuits and the 2025 death of a wheelchair-bound rider, prompting Universal to update safety rules.



A new lawsuit has been filed against Universal’s Epic Universe over the "Stardust Racers" roller coaster.

The suit alleges a woman suffered head and neck injuries while riding the attraction.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims Debbie Reinelt of North Carolina rode the coaster in May and experienced her head being "violently shaken repeatedly," resulting in a concussion, post-traumatic headaches, and neck pain.

The complaint also alleges that warning signs were insufficient, failing to alert riders that their heads could be slammed against the headrest.

The legal team representing Reinelt previously filed a similar lawsuit this summer on behalf of another rider, Sandi Streets, who also claimed head and brain injuries on the same ride.

The other side:

Universal advises that the ride is not suitable for guests with back, neck, or similar conditions and requires riders to maintain an upright posture and support their torso, neck, and head during sudden movements.

Why you should care:

The new lawsuit comes after a separate case involving Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, a wheelchair-bound rider who died after riding Stardust Racers.

Officials confirmed the ride was functioning properly at the time, and Universal has since updated safety policies, including requiring wheelchair users to board independently. Universal did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest case.