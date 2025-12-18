New lawsuit filed over Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new lawsuit has been filed against Universal’s Epic Universe over the "Stardust Racers" roller coaster.
The suit alleges a woman suffered head and neck injuries while riding the attraction.
What they're saying:
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims Debbie Reinelt of North Carolina rode the coaster in May and experienced her head being "violently shaken repeatedly," resulting in a concussion, post-traumatic headaches, and neck pain.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The complaint also alleges that warning signs were insufficient, failing to alert riders that their heads could be slammed against the headrest.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The legal team representing Reinelt previously filed a similar lawsuit this summer on behalf of another rider, Sandi Streets, who also claimed head and brain injuries on the same ride.
The other side:
Universal advises that the ride is not suitable for guests with back, neck, or similar conditions and requires riders to maintain an upright posture and support their torso, neck, and head during sudden movements.
Why you should care:
The new lawsuit comes after a separate case involving Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, a wheelchair-bound rider who died after riding Stardust Racers.
Officials confirmed the ride was functioning properly at the time, and Universal has since updated safety policies, including requiring wheelchair users to board independently. Universal did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest case.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by documents filed in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida and previous reporting by FOX 35 News.