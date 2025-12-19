Orlando begins removing artifacts from Pulse Nightclub as city moves forward with memorial plans

The Brief The City of Orlando is set to remove articles from Pulse Nightclub and put them in storage. The city has not confirmed if these articles will be included in the memorial being built. Survivors respond to the city’s decision to move forward with the building of the memorial.



Monday marks the beginning of the removal process of nearly 20 items inside the Pulse Nightclub.

The move comes as the City of Orlando starts its plan to build a memorial to honor the 49 lives lost — a decision sparking a divide amongst Pulse survivors and their families.

Local perspective:

The project has mixed responses from victims and community members.



Orlando Torres was among the 53 people injured during the Pulse Nightclub shooting. He remains neutral in his stance on the city’s plans, though he believes the victims and survivors have waited too long for a respectful memorial.

"I know it’s not an overnight project and it shouldn’t be a rushed job even though it’s long overdue. It should be done tastefully, respectful, joyful, in a sense of brightness," Torres told FOX 35 News.

The list of artifacts being removed, Monday includes the the primary section of the breach wall the very spot Torres claims saved him and his friend’s lives.

" It means a lot to a lot of the survivors that it was our hope, it was our re-born again, our gateway to freedom and not to be a hostage anymore," Torres said.

The city has not made a decision on if the artifacts will be a part of the memorial.

Timeline:

The city plans to have 30% of the design plans done by February.

Then site clearing is set to take place around March and April with 60% of the design plans completed by May. The city hopes to start construction in early fall with the completion taking place late next year.

Dig deeper:

In 2016, the City of Orlando finalized plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. The city commission approved a $5 million funding agreement with Orange County.

Additionally, the city approved a construction contract with Gomez Construction Company. The new memorial will include spaces for remembrance, a healing garden, and a reflection pool.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Orlando, and Pulse Nightclub survivor Orlando Torres.



