Busy holiday travel season begins this weekend, AAA expects millions to hit the road

Holiday travel begins this weekend, and it’s expected to break records as millions of Americans hit the roads or take to the skies.

About 122.4 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday period that begins Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 1, according to AAA.

That would be a 2.2% increase over last year, when a record 119.7 million Americans traveled during the holidays.

"People are eager to travel this holiday season," said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA, in a news release. "That’s leading to record numbers on the road and in the skies."

How are Americans traveling?

Of the 122 million Americans who will be traveling during the holidays, AAA estimates that about 109.5 of them will be traveling by car. That’s up 2% compared to last year.

The organization says driving is a popular travel option because it’s convenient and affordable—especially with average gas prices below $3 per gallon.

Millions of people will also travel by air. An estimated 8 million people will fly to their holiday destination this year, according to AAA, a 2.3% increase over 2024.

In Florida, about 7.5 million residents are expected to travel this holiday season, nearly 244,000 more than last year. About 6.7 million Floridians will be driving to their destination, according to AAA.

Orlando is top U.S. travel destination

With millions of Americans on the move this holiday season, where are they heading?

Most people will travel to warm places.

The top destination for travelers in the U.S. is Orlando, according to AAA. Three other Florida cities ranked among the top 10 destinations, including Fort Lauderdale (No. 2), Miami (No. 3) and Tampa (No. 6).

Outside the U.S., the top destinations include Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Cozumel, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nassau, Bahamas and Rome, Italy.

Travel tips to remember

Before you set off for your destination, there are some travel tips to keep in mind.

If you're hitting the road, AAA recommends prepping your vehicle ahead of time by checking your tires and battery. The organization says it responded to more than 860,000 roadside emergencies during the holiday season last year.

If you're traveling by air, remember to give yourself extra time to get to your destination. AAA recommends checking flight status before leaving home, arriving early for flights, and packing essentials like medications.