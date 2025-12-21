'Beloved' SeaWorld killer whale dies at 50, park says

article

SeaWorld announced the loss of one of its killer whales on Sunday.

The park announced that Katina had died at 50 after her health had begun to significantly decline as she aged.

Katina died surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked by her side for nearly 40 years, according to the park.

The whale was known for her tendency to stick her tongue out and enjoyed "speed swimming."

SeaWorld said in part of its release: For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species. This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere.