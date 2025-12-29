12 swans found dead at Lake Eola in Orlando, sparking bird flu concerns

The Brief Twelve swans were found dead at Lake Eola Park in the past five days, according to Commissioner Patty Sheehan. The city is sanitizing the park as a precaution while the birds are tested for bird flu. Several swans that died last year tested positive for bird flu.



A dozen swans have been found dead at Lake Eola in the past week, prompting officials to investigate for possible bird flu.

Two swans were found dead at the park on Dec. 23, but the number has risen to 12 in the past five days, according to Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

The death happened over the holidays, Sheehan said, and the city’s specialized veterinary experts were not available.

The swans are being stored in a secure location, so necropsies can be performed to determine the cause of death. Sheehan said officials don’t believe the deaths are suspicious and are instead likely due to another avian flu outbreak.

"We can’t be certain until tests are completed," Sheehan wrote on Facebook.

Several swans that died at Lake Eola last year tested positive for bird flu. The city disinfected multiple surfaces around the park and implemented other protocols to prevent the spread.

The city is sanitizing the park again in response to the recent swan deaths as a "precaution."

"We are cleaning all defecation and sanitizing areas," Sheehan wrote. "Feeders have been removed to minimize contact with the birds."

Swans have been part of Lake Eola since 1922. Five species of swans live around the lake. They receive care from veterinarians and are given checkups annually, according to officials.