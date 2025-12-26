13-year-old girl dies after 'accidental' shooting in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief A 13-year-old girl was shot and killed on Christmas Day, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Okada Court. Deputies said a 15-year-old at the scene told them he was responsible for the shooting, which he said was an accident.



A 13-year-old girl was killed Thursday after she was shot by another teen in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Okada Court, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies said the 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A 15-year-old boy approached deputies at the scene and told them he was "responsible for the shooting" and that it was "accidental," according to the sheriff’s office. The teen was arrested and faces a charge of manslaughter, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other details about the case have been released.