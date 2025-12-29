Orlando International Airport's Chili's restaurant to close: What we know

The Brief Chili's, located near the "stairway to heaven" at Orlando International Airport, is closing for good. The restaurant will close on Dec. 31, the airport has announced. The closure comes as the airport prepares to revamp its dining and shopping options.



The Chili’s Grill & Bar at Orlando International Airport will close its doors this week.

The restaurant, located near an escalator affectionately nicknamed the "stairway to heaven," will close on Dec. 31, the airport announced on social media.

"We invite fans to visit Chili’s one last time," read the post on the airport’s social media account. "We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Chili’s and raise our glass in a final toast to all the good times shared."

The airport has not said what will replace Chili’s.

Fans react to "Stairway to Heaven" Chili's closure

As news of the restaurant’s closure spread, some fans reacted with shock while others shared their disappointment.

"Why is this happening? asked one user, @BradGalli, on X. "You all know April Fool’s Day isn’t for a while, right? A magical partnership…gone. Why?"

"This post is why there should be a ‘down vote’ option," wrote another user.

"The Chili’s was the one good thing about the Orlando Airport, and they’re taking it away from us," wrote one user. "This is an outrage."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

New restaurants, shops coming to MCO

The closure of Chili’s comes as Orlando International Airport prepares to revamp the concession offerings in Terminals A and B.

The "Concession Master Plan," which was approved by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board last December, will bring more than 40 new retail and dining options to the airport.

Under the plan, more than 200,000 square feet of space will be redeveloped for dining and shopping options for travelers to enjoy.

"From legacy Orlando restaurants to innovative new concepts, travelers can shop, sip, and dine in spaces designed to be modern, welcoming, and memorable," the plan says.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Renderings of the changes coming to Orlando International Airport's Terminals A and B. (Courtesy: MCO)

The revamp will be completed in phases, with the first phase to include restaurants such as 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Black Bean Deli, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Maxcine’s on Shine, Sieto Sushi and Starbucks.

The airport will also add brands such as Adjectives, The House on Lang, Writer’s Block and Orange Appeal.

Phase openings are set to begin summer 2026 through late 2028, according to the airport.