12-year-old girl reported missing out of Orlando, deputies say

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for Imani Santana Gaskin, who was last seen near 25th Street and South Westmoreland Avenue on Monday.

Imani has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office release. She’s described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Imani was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red pajama pants, and black Crocs, according to deputies.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said there’s a concern for her safety because of her age.

Anyone with information about Imani’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.