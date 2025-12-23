Tanqueray's Bar in downtown Orlando closing its doors on New Year's Eve

The Brief Tanqueray's Bar in downtown Orlando is closing after nearly 37 years in business. The bar's owner shared on social media that the bar's last night of operation will be Dec. 31. Tanqueray's is the latest downtown bar to close its doors.



Tanqueray’s Bar in downtown Orlando will close its doors at the end of the year.

The bar, which has been a staple of downtown nightlife, will shut down on New Year’s Eve.

Tanqueray’s is located on Orange Avenue, and has been in that location since 1989.

The bar’s owner shared on social media that the owner of the building had decided not to renew the lease for the bar. The post also cited recent city regulations as one of the reasons for the bar’s closure.

"The city has not been kind to the local bars in the downtown entertainment district since 2023, that have been in existence for a very long time," the post said.

Tanqueray’s would have officially marked its 37th anniversary in March.

The venue was known as a spot for live music, often featuring local musicians.

Tanqueray’s will hold "Tanqueray’s Appreciation Happy Hour Hang," a special happy hour event on Tuesday with live music, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The bar will also have its final New Years event on Dec. 31.

"I am humbled by the patronage our ‘regulars’ have participated in over the years along with all the magnificent local musicians that have performed at our venue," owner Dan Charles wrote on social media. "I will miss all of you and wish everyone a future of happiness, success and good times."

Tanqueray's the latest downtown Orlando bar to shutter its doors. HighT and 1UP Orlando closed earlier this year due to financial strain and nightlife restrictions.

Several downtown Orlando bars and nightclubs have shut down in recent years, with many citing city regulations and declining foot traffic in downtown as reasons.