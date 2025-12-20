Orlando weather: warm temperatures to kickoff the weekend

After starting our day off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon, making for a picture-perfect day. Plan for mostly sunny skies as afternoon highs reach the low and middle 70s.

Orlando will see a high of 76°, which is still a few degrees above our average high of 73°.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Mostly clear and cool tonight. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible near the I-75 corridor, which is where temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s for lows. Elsewhere, Sunday morning's lows will fall into the 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tomorrow will be an even warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase, especially during the afternoon. This will be out ahead of a weak cold front that will push through late tomorrow.

This will help to knock our temperatures back down by only a few degrees, with highs still in the low to mid 70s for Monday. For both Monday and Tuesday, a low chance (10%) of a few isolated, brief, and very light showers and sprinkles will be possible.

The best chances would be near the coast. However, a few could sneak inland before fading away. We'll dry out in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

It will be a very mild holiday with highs soaring well into the upper 70s, with a few of our southernmost communities making a run for the 80-degree mark.