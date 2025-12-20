Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: warm temperatures to kickoff the weekend

Published  December 20, 2025 9:32am EST
Good Day Orlando at 9AM (Saturday)

ORLANDO, Fla. - After starting our day off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon, making for a picture-perfect day. Plan for mostly sunny skies as afternoon highs reach the low and middle 70s. 

Orlando will see a high of 76°, which is still a few degrees above our average high of 73°.

Mostly clear and cool tonight. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible near the I-75 corridor, which is where temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s for lows. Elsewhere, Sunday morning's lows will fall into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be an even warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase, especially during the afternoon. This will be out ahead of a weak cold front that will push through late tomorrow. 

This will help to knock our temperatures back down by only a few degrees, with highs still in the low to mid 70s for Monday. For both Monday and Tuesday, a low chance (10%) of a few isolated, brief, and very light showers and sprinkles will be possible. 

The best chances would be near the coast. However, a few could sneak inland before fading away. We'll dry out in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. 

It will be a very mild holiday with highs soaring well into the upper 70s, with a few of our southernmost communities making a run for the 80-degree mark.

