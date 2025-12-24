Orange County leads the state in Legionnaires' disease cases

The Brief Orange County has more cases of Legionnaires' disease than any other county in Florida. According to data from the state health department, Orange County has 100 confirmed cases so far this year. The Orange County Health Department investigated an outbreak of Legionnaires' last month.



Legionnaires’ disease cases are on the rise in Orange County.

The county now leads the state in number of reported cases, according to recent data from the Florida Department of Health.

So far this year, there have been 100 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Orange County, with an additional 10 probable cases, according to the agency.

That’s more cases than any other county in Florida.

Legionnaires’ is now a concern for the federal courthouse building in downtown Orlando.

Signs have been posted at the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse after legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’, was detected in the drinking water system.

The signs have been posted on each floor of the building, warning people about the potential risk of Legionnaires’.

Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Orange County

The recent concern over Legionnaires’ comes after the Orange County Health Department investigated an outbreak last month. The health department would only confirm to FOX 35 that it was investigating an outbreak, but it didn’t provide details on specific cases or locations.

That prompted calls for more transparency from the health department.

"It’s important for the public to be armed with information, so that they can have the freedom to make decisions on how they want to protect themselves and their families from this outbreak," State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orange County, said earlier this month. "But what’s concerning to me, as a state Senator, is the fact that the state department of health has not been very forthcoming with this information."

Confirmed cases in Central Florida (by county)

The Florida Department of Health tracks the number of reported Legionnaires’ cases, and the information is available in a searchable database on its website.

Here’s a breakdown of confirmed Legionnaires’ cases across Central Florida as of Dec. 13.

Brevard County - 25

Lake County - 30

Marion County - 4

Seminole County - 18

Sumter County - 8

Orange County - 100

Osceola County - 29

Volusia County - 20

What is Legionnaires' and how does it spread?

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia that is caused by the legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to legionella can lead to Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac Fever, which is considered a mild illness.

It isn’t spread person-to-person. Instead, it’s spread by building water systems like air-conditioning units and other places where there could be a mist that has legionella bacteria in it, according to health experts. Home and car air-conditioning units, however, are not a risk for legionella growth.

Legionnaires’ has similar symptoms as pneumonia, including cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath.