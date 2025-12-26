Three Orlando-area teens, shot, killed in separate Christmas Eve, Day shootings

The Brief Three teens, two boys and one girl, were shot in the Orlando area on Christmas weekend. In the three separate investigations, one suspect has been identified. The ages of the shooting victims are 17, 17 and 13.



In the span of two days – on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – three Orlando-area teens were shot and killed.

What we know:

Three teenagers were shot between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 and died from their injuries. In two of these three cases, investigators are working to identify the shooting suspects.

Here's what we know about the teens who died and the circumstances surrounding their deaths:

Jamar Jerome, 17

On Dec. 24, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a shooting call at a condo complex in Orlando. Deputies found Jamar Jerome, 17, who they said was shot and killed. At this time, investigators are working to identify a suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Emony Nicole Jackson, 13

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a neighborhood in Pine Hills on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 25, the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pine Hills neighborhood regarding the shooting of a teen girl.

Emony Nicole Jackson, 13, was located and transported to the hospital, where she later died, authorities said. OCSO said a 15-year-old boy approached deputies at the scene and told them he was "responsible for the shooting" and that it was "accidental," according to the sheriff’s office. The teen was arrested and faces a charge of manslaughter, deputies said.

It's not known how or if Jackson and the suspect knew each other.

Brenden Watkins, 17

Breden Watkins, 17 was found on El Campo Avenue in Deltona with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 25. Deputies said despite attempting life-measures, Watkins died at the scene.

Though the investigation is ongoing, deputies said it appears the shooting may have taken place during an attempted robbery. At this time, investigators are pursuing leads, but a suspect has not been publicly identified at this time.

What's next:

These three shootings are under investigation at this time.