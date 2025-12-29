Central Florida cold weather shelters activated as Arctic blast approaches

The Brief Multiple Florida counties are activating cold weather shelters as overnight temperatures drop to dangerous levels. Shelters, warming centers, and transportation assistance are available for individuals, families, and those without heat. Officials urge residents to practice cold weather and fire safety to protect people, pets, and homes.



With colder temperatures expected across Central and North Florida, counties are activating cold weather and warming shelters to protect residents who lack adequate heat or housing.

These shelters provide a safe, warm place to stay overnight during periods when temperatures fall to dangerous levels and the FOX 35 Storm Team anticipates lows in the 30s and 40s across all of Central Florida by Wednesday and "feels like" temperatures in the 20s.

Below is a county-by-county summary of available cold weather shelter locations, followed by important cold weather safety tips for everyone. Check back for updates as more counties will be added to our list.

Cold Weather Shelter Locations by County

Alachua County (Gainesville) cold shelters

City officials in Gainesville have activated the Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program to provide additional shelter capacity while overnight temperatures fall below 45°F.

St. Francis House

Temporary shelter for families, women, and children

GRACE Marketplace

Shelter for individual adults

(Both locations operate when overnight temperatures fall below 45°F.)

Flagler County cold shelters

Flagler County is opening its cold weather shelter through The Sheltering Tree to support anyone experiencing homelessness or without adequate home heating during nights below 40°F.

The Sheltering Tree at Rock Transformation Center

2200 N. State Street

(Opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m.)

Lake County cold shelters

Lake County is operating a centralized cold weather shelter with transportation assistance to ensure residents can safely reach a warm place during overnight cold conditions. For information on LakeXpress’s Fixed Route Bus Service, call (352)742-1940. For information on Lake County’s Connection Paratransit Service, call (352)742-2612.

LifePointe Church

3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis

(Opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.)

Orange County cold shelters

Orange County is supporting the Homeless Services Network by opening temporary warming centers and providing free public transportation to shelter locations during extreme cold nights. Regional LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the HSN shelters listed below. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they need shelter. The LYNX driver will transport those in need to the nearest HSN shelter location.

Barnett Park Recreation Center Gym

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Goldenrod Recreation Center / Goldenrod Park

4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Additional Homeless Shelter Locations:

Coalition for the Homeless

18 N. Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

The Salvation Army Orlando (Men Only)

624 Lexington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Orlando Union Rescue Mission

3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32805

Osceola County cold shelters

Osceola County is activating multiple faith-based cold weather shelters through a coordinated community response when temperatures are expected to fall below 40°F.

First United Methodist Church St. Cloud

1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud

Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida

2367 Fortune Road, Kissimmee

Poinciana Christian Church

3181 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee

(All shelters open at 6 p.m. when temperatures are forecast below 40°F.)

Volusia County cold shelters

Volusia County is working with nonprofit and faith-based partners to expand overnight sheltering options and provide supplies during periods of cold weather. Those needing shelter or transportation to one are encouraged to contact Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM) at 386-317-5886 as soon as possible. When available, transportation assistance may be provided through VoTran in coordination with community partners.

The Bridge (Neighborhood Center)

421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand

East Volusia Shelter Coordination

Through Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM)

(Multiple partner locations coordinated through HUM)

Cold Weather Safety Tips

As temperatures drop, officials urge everyone to take precautions to stay safe and warm:

Practice safe heating:

Never use ovens, grills, or fuel-burning devices to heat your home.

Ensure all fuel-burning appliances are properly vented to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Use space heaters carefully:

Keep heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable.

Turn them off when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Protect people:

Check on elderly neighbors, children, and anyone without reliable heat.

Protect pets:

Bring pets indoors or provide warm, dry shelter.

Ensure animals traveling to shelters are properly secured.

Protect pipes and plants:

Insulate exposed pipes and cover sensitive plants to prevent freezing.

Fire safety matters:

Use screens on fireplaces and keep exits clear in case of an emergency.

Staying informed and prepared during cold weather can prevent injuries and save lives. If you or someone you know needs shelter, reach out to local resources as early as possible.

