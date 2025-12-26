Celebrating New Year's Eve at Central Florida's theme parks

The Brief Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld will all host New Year’s Eve celebrations. The festivities range from live music and festive food to fireworks spectaculars. Offer New Year’s Eve celebrations with extended hours, live entertainment, DJs and fireworks.



The end of 2025 is fast-approaching, and 2026 will be here before you know it.

If you’re looking for ways to ring in the new year at Florida’s theme parks, there are plenty of options.

The parks offer New Year’s Eve celebrations with live entertainment, DJs, specialty food and even fireworks. Other attractions around the area will also have their own celebrations.

Here’s a rundown of what the parks have planned.

Some of Walt Disney World's theme parks will have New Year's Eve celebrations that include live entertainment and fireworks.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will offer its "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks on both Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Two performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on both dates.

EPCOT

At EPCOT, there will be DJ dance parties around the World Showcase. There will also be a special countdown to midnight with the "Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration" show at the World Showcase Lagoon at 11:54 p.m.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Hollywood Studios will celebrate NYE with a small show. The park will have a special New Year’s Eve countdown show at 11 :57 p.m. It will feature projections, lasers and fireworks.

Universal will celebrate New Year’s Eve with extended hours at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, which will both be open until 1 a.m., and its new Epic Universe theme park, which will be open until midnight.

Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios will kick off its celebration at 6:15 p.m. with a live DJ at the Music Plaza Stage, roaming stilt walkers and photo ops with select holiday parade floats. The park will also have a showing of its CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 10 p.m. and a midnight countdown at the Music Plaza Stage.

Islands of Adventure

Over at Islands of Adventure, there will be a live DJ at Port Entry and character meet-and-greets throughout the park. Visitors can enjoy a midnight countdown celebration at viewing areas in Port of Entry, Seuss Landing and Toon Lagoon.

Epic Universe

Epic Universe will have NYE festivities that include live entertainment in Celestial Park and a midnight countdown celebration with a special fountain show.

Universal CityWalk

The festivities will continue at Universal CityWalk, which will feature live music, DJs, specialty food and drink as select venues, and a midnight countdown celebration.

SeaWorld will be holding its Christmas Celebration until Jan. 5, 2026. However, the park will offer New Year’s Eve festivities on Dec. 31.

SeaWorld will be open for extended hours on Wednesday, with a special fireworks display kicking off the countdown to 2026 at midnight.

Sesame Street Land will have a special countdown featuring Count von Count and a DJ.

Throughout the night there will be DJ Dance Party zones set up around the park. SeaWorld will also have champagne pop-up bars in multiple locations, so people can toast to the new year.

The park’s Christmas Town, which runs through Jan. 5, 2026, will get a New Year’s Eve addition on Dec. 31. Busch Gardens will count down to 2026 with a special Holiday Skies Spectacular drone show and fireworks finale.

The Winter Haven park will hold its family-friendly NYE festivities. Kids’ New Year's Eve will feature a DJ Dance Party, special shows, character meet-and-greets and interactive activities throughout the park. The event will also include an early countdown to "midnight" and a special fireworks display with colorful Lego bricks.

NYE celebrations at area attractions

Fun Spot plans to host "huge" New Year’s Eve shows at both its Orlando and Kissimmee locations.

Its Orlando park will ring in the new year with a signature fireworks show just before midnight.

Fun Spot’s Kissimmee park will host its first-ever New Year’s Eve drone show, which is set to begin just before midnight.

The entertainment complex on International Drive will have several activities for NYE. There will be a party on The Lawn in front of the Orlando Eye, with live DJs and specialty drinks.

Restaurants and other venues across ICON Park will also have their own NYE celebrations, including The Winery & Tasting Room by Brewlando, Helena Modern Riviera, Brother Jimmy’s, Tin Roof Orlando and Ole Red.