Tracking coronavirus: 6,236 new cases and 148 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:45 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 6,236 new cases and 148 more deaths on Thursday. The statewide total since the start of the pandemic is now at 557,137, resulting in 8,913 deaths.

12:10 p.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a COVID-19 roundtable in Tallhasssee. Watch live HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- Florida led the nation in a drop in the number of new jobless claims filed last week compared to the previous week, according to federal labor figures released. See the exact figures HERE.

Advertisement

9:17 a.m. -- To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Flagler Beach Police Department is launching a new initiative that will give motorists stopped for speeding a face mask rather than a pricey ticket. Details HERE.

8:56 a.m. -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March. Read more HERE.

8:19 a.m. -- Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and approach for shoring up households, re-opening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the virus. Read more HERE.

6:52 a.m. -- Students in Orange County are about to head back to class, but some parents are concerned about mask exemptions.

6:28 a.m. -- Seminole County is getting ready to welcome students back on Monday -- and they're preparing buses to keep students safe by holding a bus cleaning event on Thursday.

6:07 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will soon offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families as well as Florida residents. Details HERE.

5:54 a.m. -- Orange County schools are back in session virtually and face-to-face learning starts next Friday. However, there are still a lot of concerns about it. A panel of doctors are weighing in on how they feel face-to-face learning should resume. Read more HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- Researchers at the University of Florida have found particles of coronavirus in aerosols collected, contributing to findings that the virus could airborne, a report says. Read more HERE.

4:04 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 8,109 new cases and 212 more deaths on Wednesday. The statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 550,901, resulting in 8,765 deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Infectious disease experts say it may take 1 year for COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available after approval

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Study suggests people think mask wearers are more trustworthy, but more likely to be ill

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: UCSF scientists develop nasal spray that could provide coronavirus protection

Globally, there have been over 20.6 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 750,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

Tune in to FOX 35 for the latest on the coronavirus.