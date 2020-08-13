Disney to host COVID-19 testing site, report says

article

Walt Disney World will soon offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families as well as Florida residents.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney says the decision to make drive-thru testing available on property was part of an ongoing discussion with the state health department. The Florida Division of Emergency Management will operate the site.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the new testing option could possibly allow more actors, dancers and stunt people to return to work. Many of the theme parks popular shows have been shut down during the pandemic.

The new site opens on Friday, August 14 and will take patients from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. It is located at Disney’s administrative complex at 3010 Maingate Lane in Kissimmee, off U.S. 192. The tests will be self-administered with a nasal swab from inside the car. Results can be expected in 3 to 5 days.

To be tested, you must make an appointment at DoINeedACovid19Test.com. Disney employees and their families can make appointments at DisneyCovid19Test.com.