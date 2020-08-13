Florida police giving out face masks instead of speeding tickets

article

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Flagler Beach Police Department is launching a new initiative that will give motorists stopped for speeding a face mask rather than a pricey ticket.

"'Masks for Motorists' will begin this week, when our police officers will be offering free face-masks to motorists stopped for speeding violations on A1A," the department announced on Facebook. "This new initiative is a partnership between the Flagler Beach Police Department and our local Florida Department of Health-Flagler."

The new campaign coincides with new speed limits on A1A.

"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently conducted a speed study on A1A in Flagler Beach, which resulted in the adjustment of the posted speed limit in specific locations. The new changes start at North 2nd Street and conclude at South 25th Street. The campaign will include the usage of electronic variable message boards on A1A to alert motorists about the speed limit."

Starting Thursday, August 13 through Monday, August 31, Flagler Beach police will be conducting radar operations on A1A. Officers will be stopping motorists for speeding offenses and will be issuing written warnings, at their discretion. When Officers issue written warnings, they’ll explain the new speed limit zones and offer motorists a five pack of free cloth face-masks.

The goal of this program is to educate motorists on the new speed limits, while also providing a free public safety service during the current pandemic crisis.

“The basis for this entire program is public safety. Safety for motorists on our scenic highway and safety for our community during this time of uncertainty” stated Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney. “We’d like to thank FDOT and our local Health Department for their partnership, support and willingness to help make our community a safer place to live, work and visit.”