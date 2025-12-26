Have you seen Stacy Fiske? Flagler Sheriff looking for missing Palm Coast woman after Christmas Day

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Palm Coast woman who went missing after Christmas. Stacy Fiske, 46, was last seen traveling on I-95 in St. Johns County. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office.



A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman went missing a few hours after Christmas Day. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that could lead to her whereabouts.

Stacy Fiske, 46, is a missing woman from Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding her whereabouts. (Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Stacy Fiske, 46, was last seen on Friday morning, Dec. 26, at her R-Section Palm Coast residence, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. She left her home after experiencing a mental health episode, deputies said.

Fiske was last known to be traveling on Interstate-95 in St. Johns County driving a silver 2023 Kia Sorrento.

What does Stacy Fiske look like?

Deputies described Fiske as being five feet three inches, having brown hair and hazel eyes and weighing around 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and boots, the sheriff's office said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Fiske's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 386-313-4911, using the reference case number 25-125602.