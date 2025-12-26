Multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

The Brief A three-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike caused traffic delays early Friday. The crash happened on the southbound side of Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County near mile marker 249. The driver of a Ford F-150 was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



At least one person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County shut down part of Florida's Turnpike on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike at mile marker 249 near Osceola Parkway.

According to preliminary information, the crash involved three vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Ford F-150, overturned on the roadway. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

The crash caused significant delays, with traffic backed up past State Road 417.

All southbound lanes were blocked for a while as crews worked to clear the crash. Most lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the crash. It's still unclear what led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

