California patient is 4th US case of coronavirus from China
Health officials say a patient in California is the fourth person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China.
How to protect yourself from coronavirus
Amid an outbreak of a deadly pneumonia-like illness that’s claimed at least 17 lives and sickened hundreds of others, how can you protect yourself?
Baylor student being tested for possible coronavirus infection
Health officials say a student at Baylor University who recently traveled to China is being tested for a possible case of the coronavirus.
China reports over 1,280 coronavirus cases, death toll at 41
China's most festive holiday began in the shadow of a worrying new virus Saturday as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events.