Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson tested positive for COVID-19, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that Sheriff Russ Gibson tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of August.

They said that he went into self-quarantine after learning that he was positive for the virus.

He has since completed self-quarantine and is doing well, they added.

Another sheriff in Central Florida, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of July. He also has since recovered and left self-quarantine. While he was initially asymptomatic, he ended up having headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, and lack of sleep.

"I was completely wiped out. Even if I wasn’t in quarantine I wouldn’t have been able to go work. That’s how sick I was. I’ve never been that sick," Sheriff Chitwood said. "I can tell you that I would not wish what I went through on my worst enemy."

