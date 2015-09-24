-
Police investigate shooting in Lake Mary
-
Orlando community remembers Lt. Debra Clayton
-
Tips pour-in as search for suspect in officer slaying expands to Haines City
-
Epcot kicks off International Festival of the Arts
-
Florida dispensaries aim to 'normalize' medical marijuana
-
Restaurant owner buys figures from Tampa zoo for $30K
-
Deputies: Florida man confessed to killing ex-college professor
-
Dogs once headed for slaughter now up for adoption in Tampa
-
Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
-
Human trafficking cases increase 50 percent in Florida
-
Madoff reportedly cornered the hot chocolate market in prison
-
SpaceX successfully launches satellites in orbit
-
Will Smith & Tom Hanks are in talks to star in 'Dumbo' live-action remake
-
Police horse 'MC Hammer' euthanized after being left alone
-
George Lucas' museum will call Los Angeles home
-
Common and the National will co-headline free Planned Parenthood benefit concert
-
China to Trump: 'One China principle' not negotiable
-
Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia
-
Obamas donate daughters' swing set to DC shelter
-
Hundreds of more permit requests for buses made for Women's March than Trump inauguration
-
Troopers say man tried to hide license plate to get through tolls
-
Birds sickened after mysterious St. Pete fish kill
-
Rejected tiger cub being cared for at couple's home
-
Instead of tip, waitress receives racist note that says, 'great service don't tip black people'