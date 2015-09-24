© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft prepares for takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker
Soldiers offload equipment and supplies from a CH-47F Chinook helicopter after landing on Kahiltna Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, April 24, 2016. At 17,400 feet, Mount Foraker towers above. Army photo by John Pennell
Navy Seaman Fabian Soltero looks through shipboard binoculars aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 25, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor L. Jackson
Navy Seaman Brice Scraper, top, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Miller verify the serial number of a training missile on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, Oct. 5, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Caballero maneuvers a harbor patrol boat to load it onto a trailer for maintenance on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 6, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Granger Jr.
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Ellam signals to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie from aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 14, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Wagner signals instructions aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross during a replenishment at sea. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristen Neufeld performs maintenance on a Mark 38-25mm machine gun aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at its home port in San Diego, Aug. 18, 2016. Navy photo by Seaman Theo Shively
Members of the visit, board, search, and seizure team for the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Gulf of Aden, April 26, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pasquale Sena
U.S. Marine Sgt. Josh Greathouse, a team leader with Company B, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, scans the area during a perimeter patrol in Al Taqaddum, Iraq. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado
A C-130 Hercules aircraft conducts a night flight mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2016. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe Previous
Air Force Maj. Steve Briones and 1st Lt. Andrew Kim fly a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over Turkey, Jan. 6, 2016. Coalition forces fly daily missions to support Operation Inherent Resolve. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Evans repairs an antenna system during a replenishment at sea involving the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard
The USS Lassen patrols the eastern Pacific Ocean, March 10, 2016. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting Operation Martillo with the U.S. Coast Guard. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr.
An Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over the Arabian Sea to support Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 27, 2016. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Gortaire conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Aug. 27, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Quintana
Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross conduct small-boat operations in the Mediterranean Sea, March 1, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fulks motions to crew members on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24, 2016. Navy photo by Seaman Cole C. Pielop
Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Nevills washes the concrete from his face after helping to fill a foundation footer at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, May 3, 2016. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman
Marines depart a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 22, 2016. Navy photo by Seaman Devin M. Langer
The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic conducts a replenishment at sea with the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Aug. 12, 2016. Navy photo by Seaman Dartez C. Williams
Sailors move a T-45C Goshawk aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 5, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch
USS Bulkeley receives fuel and cargo from dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers during a replenishment at sea in the Persian Gulf, Feb. 25, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknec
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney breaks away from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn after a replenishment at sea in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 14, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Weston Jones