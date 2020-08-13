Seminole County preparing school buses with safety measures ahead of first day of class

article

Seminole County is getting ready to welcome students back on Monday -- and they're preparing buses to keep students safe by holding a bus cleaning event on Thursday.

“What we’ll be showing is what it is was going to be like a day in the life of a bus rider in Seminole County Public Schools," said Michael Lawrence with Seminole County Schools.

Students who ride the bus to school in Seminole County will have to get used to changes this school year.

Because of COVID-19, all students will have to wear a mask on the bus. If they don’t have one, the bus driver will give them one.

There are hand sanitizer stations on all of the buses so when students get on, they just put their hand underneath it and it’ll dispense hand sanitizer.

The district’s spokesperson says once the bus driver gets an idea of who will be riding the bus regularly, there will be seating charts to keep the kids spaced apart.

All busses will be cleaned each day.

"The bus will be a safe environment for their children. We know that it’s a confined space and we know that those families selected face-to-face so we think that they’re at least a little more comfortable in those safety protocols, but we want them to know what they are.”

The school district has also set up a hotline for parents who have questions about the bus route. The number is 407-320-7588.

