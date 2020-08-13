Doctors suggest staggered reopening of face-to-face learning for Orange County schools

Orange County schools are back in session virtually and face-to-face learning starts next Friday. However, there are still a lot of concerns about it.

A panel of doctors are weighing in on how they feel face-to-face learning should resume.

The school board's medical advisers say a staggered reopening of schools may work best for the district. The data seems to support that younger children are at less of a risk for the virus. Ten doctors with the School Board Medical Advisory of Orange County say younger kids may be a good start when it comes to reopening.

Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez with the School Board Medical Advisory of Orange County spoke with FOX 35 News.

RELATED: Florida teachers ponder early retirement as schools reopen

"I think there is a time and a place for scattered openings. Perhaps that’s something we could recommend. I agree with that. But I definitely also agree that there’s a lot of other things that are impacting our students and impacting parents, I’ve already mentioned them. I think elementary and middle school should likely open, and maybe they don’t open on August 21, maybe we set it back a week or two. I don’t know, I'm okay with that."

Advertisement

Meeting via video chat, most medical professionals say elementary schools should open first. Some also saying middle school and for the most-part leaving out high school.

"Elementary, possibly middle, would probably be the safest way to go. If I had to choose, I would probably hold them [high schools] off."

The district's medical board is meeting Friday to discuss that matter. FOX 35 News will bring you an update when it happens.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on Florida's school reopenings.







