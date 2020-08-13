Dr. Fauci recommends eye protection to fight COVID-19

article

COVID-19, like many viruses, has several ways of getting in your body – including your eyes.

“We know that the primary route of transmission is, again, airborne. Going in through the mouth and nose. Any time it comes in contact with mucus membranes, it's possible,” Orlando Physician Dr. Jason Littleton said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, recently said, "you have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye. Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it."

Dr. Littleton added that it could be a good idea for many, citing that "the everyday person should we eye protection if they're in closed spaces or if they're elderly or great risk. “

Doctors like Dr. Littleton wear eye protection all the time on the job. While the CDC isn't currently recommending wearing eye protection for all, he said some work better than others.

“You'll see if you go to Home Depot or Lowe’s or any type of hardware store, you can get protective glasses you can use, like construction workers would use to keep dust particles out of their eyes,” Littleton told FOX 35.

He added that, as always during this pandemic, wear your mask, stating that "definitely wear your mask, that's probably the highest level of protection we can do at the moment in the sense that we know it's airborne and people are contracting it through their nose and mouth.”

