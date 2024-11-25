Susan Lorincz to be sentenced Monday in the death of 'AJ' Owens, could face up to 30 years

Susan Lorincz is set to receive her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of manslaughter in August 2024 for the fatal shooting of her neighbor, Ajike "AJ" Owens, in 2023.

Court is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

What happened on June 2, 2023?

On June 2, 2023, Lorincz called 911, complaining about kids who were playing in a field next to her apartment. Right before making the call, Lorincz had been videotaping the kids playing outside.

Witnesses said she threw roller skates at them and swung an umbrella toward them.

Lorincz told the 911 dispatcher the young children had threatened her and she was scared for her life.

Owens went over to confront Lorincz at her unit. Her oldest son was one of the kids playing in the field, and he had told his mother about Lorincz's actions.

Several witnesses testified that Owens was banging on the door hard and yelling loudly and angrily.

Lorincz said she thought Owens was going to kill her, but she was standing inside her home with a door between them.

Instead of going into another room or calling the police again, Lorincz grabbed a gun from her bedroom and shot through the door – not knowing if anyone else was present or if Ajike Owens was armed.

Owens died from the gunshot wound.

One of Owens' sons was nearby and watched as she was shot and killed.





Susan Lorincz found guilty:

Lorincz was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm on August 16, 2024.

"Although my daughter is gone forever, the children’s mom is gone forever, we’ve achieved some justice for Ajike," Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said after the guilty verdict was decided.

Dias says Owens's four children are in counseling, and this is a burden they’ll carry for the rest of their lives. However, the guilty verdict puts them on the path toward justice.

Statement from the Family of Ajike Owens Anticipating the Sentencing of Susan Lorincz:

"As we approach the sentencing of Susan Lorincz, our family remains focused on justice for Ajike. The jury’s guilty verdict of manslaughter with a weapon was an important step, but we now look to the court to follow that decision with the maximum penalty under the law.

We believe that standing on the right side of history requires holding those who commit racial violence fully accountable for their actions.

While no sentence can ever restore the life taken from us, the court’s decision will send a strong message about the value of Ajike’s life and the importance of justice for victims of senseless violence.

We are hopeful that the presiding judge will honor the jury’s decision and deliver a sentence that reflects the severity of this crime.

Ajike was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend whose life was taken from us far too soon. Our family continues to grieve this unimaginable loss, and we will never forget her love, herspirit, and her dedication to her children and her community".

Pamela Dias, Ajike’s mother, shared her thoughts ahead of the November 25th sentencing:

"Next week is another opportunity for our family to find some closure. While the pain of losing Ajike will never go away, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan

Lorincz the maximum penalty for her actions. Ajike’s legacy will live on in her children, and we will continue to fight for justice, love, and peace in her name. We extend our deepest gratitude to

everyone who has stood by Ajike’s family throughout this painful journey. Your support has been a source of strength".

