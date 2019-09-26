Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
1 killed, suspect arrested in shooting at Vancouver, Washington, apartment complex
One person died and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington.
Investigation launched after two people are found dead inside a Florida home
Two people who have six children together were found dead inside a Fruitland Park home overnight.
Texas mom accused of faking 4-year-old son's medical problems, forcing unneeded feeding tube: report says
A Texas mom was arrested last week on allegations that she faked her 4-year-old son’s medical problems, a scheme that involved more than 200 unnecessary doctor visits and more than 70 prescriptions, according to a Monday report.
Vegas mass shooting settlement expected to pay up to $800M, victims’ lawyers say
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017.
Las Vegas shooting anniversary sparks debate on gun control
In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations.
FDLE seeks money to help curb violent attacks
A project designed to detect “homegrown violent extremists and lone actors” before they attack is estimated to cost the Florida Department of Law Enforcement millions of dollars --- and agency officials want lawmakers to start paying for parts of it next year.
Police search for daycare worker accused of child abuse
The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a child abuse case at a daycare.
Deputies say home invasion robbery may not be random
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery in Deltona.
Officer strikes suspect in the leg after he flees traffic stop
The Cocoa Police Department reported on Monday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting in which a suspect was wounded in the leg after fleeing a traffic stop.
'Clueless' actress, Stacey Dash, arrested in Pasco County for domestic battery
The actress, Stacey Dash, was arrested in New Port Richey, Florida on a domestic battery charge.
Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
Deputies searching for juvenile porch pirate after stealing from Florida doorstep
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that their detectives are trying to identify a female juvenile who was captured by a Ring home video security system stealing an Amazon package from a doorstep.
Jury selection to continue this week in Markeith Loyd trial
Jury selection is expected to continue this week in the first of two murder trials for Markeith Loyd.
Academy of Sports gives away shopping spree to kids in need
A sporting retail store is giving back to several kids in need with a $100 shopping spree for National Night Out.
Florida man's murder plot against wife backfires after he's left paralyzed
A Virginia judge on Wednesday denied bond to a Florida man whose alleged plot to murder his wife went awry earlier this month when he was shot and paralyzed.
New laws targeting texting and driving, hurting police K-9's go into effect Oct. 1
Florida continues to crack down on texting and driving and starting Oct. 1, the laws are getting tougher.
Orange County deputies are searching for 'ghost face' crime spree suspects
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they believe committed multiple crimes across three counties.
Florida grandmother picks up 3-year-old found on porch in NY
A 3-year-old Florida boy found sleeping on a porch in Buffalo, New York, will go home with his grandmother while authorities try to determine whether his parents died in a burning car.
Hang up: FTC warns of scam callers telling people Social Security is trying to take their benefits
The Federal Trade Commission is warning about a phone scam which attempts to trick people into giving up their sensitive personal information by claiming the individual’s Social Security benefits are ending.