Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison

State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.

FDLE seeks money to help curb violent attacks

A project designed to detect “homegrown violent extremists and lone actors” before they attack is estimated to cost the Florida Department of Law Enforcement millions of dollars --- and agency officials want lawmakers to start paying for parts of it next year.