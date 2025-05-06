Black bear kills man and dog in Florida, officials say: Latest updates

The Brief The FWC has identified the man killed along with his dog in a bear attack Monday morning in Florida as 89-year-old Robert Markel. Officials have since killed three bears in the area and have set multiple traps and cameras. DNA samples from the scene and the bears killed have been sent to Gainesville for testing.



Florida wildlife officials have released new details about their investigation into Monday’s black bear attack that resulted in the deaths of a man and a dog.

Here's what we know so far about the incident.

What we know:

In the early morning hours of May 5, 89-year-old Robert Markel and his dog were attacked by a black bear near State Road 29 and U.S. 41, south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area in Collier County. Both Markel and his dog were killed.

Following the attack, authorities set multiple traps and cameras throughout the area Monday night, and at least three bears were killed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel.

DNA samples from the scene and the three bears killed have been sent to Gainesville for testing. The results are pending.

Authorities are warning residents and visitors to avoid the area and are discouraging anyone from approaching or attempting to track wildlife.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, including whether the victim was hiking, camping, or encountered the bear on private property. Authorities have not confirmed whether the bear was provoked or acting defensively, and it's unknown if it had been seen in the area before.

Once threatened, bears could soon be hunted in Florida

Dig deeper:

While black bears are native to Florida, they were once considered threatened due to habitat loss and human encroachment.

Conservation efforts have helped the population rebound, but with that resurgence, there has been a noticeable uptick in bear sightings in populated and semi-rural areas. In recent years, reports have emerged of bears rummaging through trash, crossing suburban roads, and occasionally entering residential properties, particularly in north and Central Florida.

Now, Florida wildlife officials are considering a proposal to allow bear hunting for the first time in nearly a decade. The FWC says the hunt aims to manage the growing black bear population, now exceeding 4,000. Officials have yet to finalize key details, including the exact number of bears that would be allowed to be hunted across the state and in Central Florida.

Big picture view:

Bear attacks on humans in Florida remain rare, but the incident raises questions about interaction with wildlife as the state's development continues to encroach on natural habitats.

