Susan Lorincz Trial: Closing arguments begin for woman accused of killing neighbor in shooting through door

The prosecution and the defense are presenting their closing arguments Friday morning for the manslaughter trial for Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting her neighbor, mother of four Ajike "AJ" Owens, through her front door.

The judge will then give the six jurors their instructions, and deliberations are expected to begin around lunchtime. The jury could render its verdict as soon as Friday afternoon.

The verdict will determine whether Lorincz, who recently turned 59 years old, will be sent to prison – possibly until she's 90.

Susan Lorincz sits in court on the third day of her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Ajike "AJ" Owens, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Lorincz, who has remained in custody in Marion County on one charge of manslaughter with a firearm, was arrested on June 2, 2023, after fatally shooting Owens after a confrontation.

Owens went to Lorincz's home to speak to her about a dispute with her children, and at some point, Lorincz allegedly fired a shot through the front door, which hit and killed Owens.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

Lorincz's defense team maintains that she shot Owens in self-defense.

The prosecution argued that while Lorincz may have been scared when she heard Owens pounding on her door, she was never under any real threat and was not justified in using deadly force.

The judge asked Lorincz whether she wanted to testify on her own behalf, but she declined.

