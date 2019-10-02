Mother tries to kill kids by crashing into tree
A Marion County mother is accused of intentionally crashing her car into a tree in order to kill her kids.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Family finds offensive gesture in photo
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Florida man sentenced to 10 days in jail for missing jury duty
Deandre Somerville, 21, was sworn-in as a juror on a civil case in South Florida in August. He understood he was to return the next day for the continuation of the trial, but he overslept. He also failed to report to the jury office why he was absent. A judge ordered Somerville to serve 10 days in jail, and he must complete 150 hours of community service while on probation.
Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Central Florida pastor and radio host arrested
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers
A service was held on Thursday to pay respects to a fallen trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tracy Vickers, described as a "trooper's trooper," was posthumously promoted to the position of sergeant, during a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Orlando. Vickers was killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 408.
Pilots survive after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp
SkyFOX was over the scene after the helicopter crashed into a swampy field on Thursday afternoon.
President Donald Trump speaks with FOX 35's Ryan Elijah
FOX 35's Ryan Elijah has an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump during his visit to The Villages.
Local student athletes being tested to help identify potential heart issues
Local student athletes being tested to help identify potential heart issues.
Jogger says she was attacked on Lake Nona Trail
An Orlando woman says she was attacked while on her morning run along the Lake Nona Trail. Police are asking for help from the public in locating the man who is said to have grabbed the jogger.
Child injured from scalding water
A man once accused of putting a toddler inside an oven is now facing new allegations that he poured boiling water onto a child.
Undercover Orlando police officer injured in shooting
An Orlando police officer who was working undercover with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations was injured during an incident in which a suspect was shot. The case is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Chihuahua missing 4 months comes home
Piglet the Chihuahua has been missing for four months. Piglet's owner says the pooch escaped through a hole in the fence after being frightened away by fireworks.