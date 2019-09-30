Beaumont Royal Oak scrambles when woman in zombie makeup shows up
A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Monday night when she had a panic attack while getting zombie makeup done - and her look put the hospital on high alert.
Florida man finds snake stuck in his clothes dryer
A Winter Park man found a snake in his clothes dryer while attempting to fix it after it stopped working.
Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo
Elsa the koala joey was introduced to the world at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, in September.
Yuengling, Hershey's join forces to create limited-edition chocolate porter beer
Two Pennsylvania staples have joined forces to unite beer-lovers and chocolate connoisseurs.
Florida deputy delivers baby after pulling over car speeding to hospital
A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby after he pulled a car over for speeding Tuesday morning.
Dog steals owner's dentures, gets hilarious new smile
Most people can agree: dogs just have a way of making us smile with their quirky antics. Even when they're doing something wrong, it's hard to stay mad at them for too long.
Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo, taunts and dances for lion just feet away
A woman climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Saturday and video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.
‘The BIG Lebowski': 30-pound cat named after ‘The Dude' abides at shelter as he awaits forever home
A 30-pound chonk of a cat at DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton, Illinois, has been bestowed with a legendary title — “Lebowski—the BIG Lebowski.”
Family of raccoons make SF couple's wedding photo shoot even more memorable
A San Francisco couple, who got married in Golden Gate Park earlier this month, got a little surprise from a family of raccoons during their wedding photo shoot.
Pit bull dies after protecting young children from snake bite
The Richardson family said goodbye to their hero this week.
Florida boy goes on dream Disney vacation after using his money to feed hurricane evacuees
A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.
93-year-old Florida man goes to the beach for the first time -- and soaked in every moment
An Ellenton man just turned 93 years old, and decided it was time he went to the beach -- for the first time.
Florida teen dies while protecting his 5-year-old sister from home intruder
A Florida teen died while protecting his five-year-old sister from a home invader, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
Walt Disney World opened on this day in 1971
Walt Disney World opened for the public on October 1st, 1971.
Michigan house for sale goes viral after creepy 'Scream' villain appears in listing photos
Just in time for Halloween, the two-story home features hardwood floors, an attached garage and the evil villain Ghostface.
Husband poses for hilarious mock maternity photos when wife is placed on bed rest before photo shoot
When Kelsey Brewer was unable to follow through with her maternity photo shoot after being placed on bed rest, her husband Jared secretly decided to take part in the magical moment himself.
‘Stranger Things' releases teaser confirming 4th season on Netflix
Things just got turned upside down when Netflix just dropped a bombshell announcing a fourth-season renewal of the popular 1980s nostalgia-driven show, “Stranger Things.”
Canadian man reunited with his dog 4 years after he went missing
Never lose hope, and it might just pay off! At least it did for one man in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight
The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.
Toddler's infectious laugh during ABC's lesson with dad goes viral
Children learn through play and this 1-year-old had the perfect playmate to teach him the alphabet.