Osceola County Sheriff’s operation ‘Spring Purge’ totals 62 arrests in April

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested 62 people during April as part of Operation "Spring Purge," targeting crimes like human trafficking, drug offenses, and violent activity. Multiple specialized units were involved in coordinated enforcement efforts across the county.



A month-long enforcement initiative by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office led to 62 arrests in April as deputies targeted violent offenders, drug crimes, human trafficking, and other community threats, the agency announced Wednesday.

Dubbed Operation "Spring Purge," the effort involved coordinated actions by several specialized units, including the Osceola Narcotics Investigative Bureau (ONIB), Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), Tactical Anti-Crime Unit (TAC), and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), among others. Investigators conducted surveillance, proactive patrols, and coordinated takedowns throughout the county.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

The sheriff’s office said the operation focused on locating individuals with outstanding warrants, sexual offenders, and those involved in drug trafficking or human exploitation.

The department also reported 22 DUI arrests in March as part of ongoing traffic enforcement efforts.

Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: