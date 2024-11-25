Watch live: Orlando Pride NWSL championship win parade Monday through downtown, how to attend

The Orlando Pride's NWSL Championship win Saturday evening will be celebrated Monday evening with a parade through downtown Orlando.

"To celebrate the championship and to honor the team’s players, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites the community to downtown Orlando for a parade and celebration," according to the press release.

Want to attend?

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of West Central Blvd and Orange Ave and will continue down Orange Ave. ending at Orlando City Hall.

According to the press release, the parade will include Orlando Pride players, multiple special guests and the Walt Disney World Main Street Philharmonic.

There will be giveaways as the parade makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

Following the parade, there will be a celebration ceremony outside city hall from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Parade Details:

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: Parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

Route: Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard

Final Destination: City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue

Those attending the parade and celebration are encouraged to avoid traffic by utilizing SunRail via the Church Street or LYNX Central stations, riding LYNX or using a bike or scooter.

The Orlando Police Department said they are prepared and ready to help with the celebrations.

Watch live

FOX 35 will be streaming the parade live from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on FOX35.com and the FOX Local app. Click here to watch live.