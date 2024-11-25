FAA partners with Embry-Riddle to address air traffic controller shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is slowing air traffic in response to staffing shortages, with the Northeast expected to be hit the hardest.

To combat the issue, the FAA has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach as part of a nationwide effort to train new air traffic controllers. The university is one of three institutions selected for the program.

"It's creating a lot of excitement here on campus," said Dr. Michael McCormick, an associate professor at Embry-Riddle.

The nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers has impacted all aspects of aviation, according to McCormick, who says the new program aims to close the staffing gap.

The FAA says it needs to hire more than 2,000 controllers to meet demand, but its academy is unable to process that many trainees at once.

The fast-tracked program allows students to graduate with all necessary credentials and immediately begin work as air traffic controllers.

"Whether you go to the academy or whether you go to one of the partnership colleges, you will come out with the same level of education," said Christopher Wilbanks, FAA Air Traffic Technical Training Director.

The shortage has led to overworked employees, flight cancelations, and inconveniences for travelers.

McCormick expressed optimism about the program’s potential impact.

"Our students are very excited and see this as an extraordinary opportunity they didn’t have before," he said.

