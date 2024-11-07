Susan Lorincz seeks reduced sentence in AJ Owens manslaughter conviction

Susan Louise Lorincz, convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her neighbor, AJ Owens, has filed a motion requesting a reduced sentence.

Facing a prison term of up to 30 years, Lorincz’s attorney argues she deserves a lighter sentence, citing a need for mental health treatment and claiming she acted under extreme duress during the shooting.

A motion filed by Assistant Public Defender Amanda Sizemore cited multiple grounds for a reduced, or "downward departure," sentence.

MORE STORIES:

The motion states that Lorincz "requires specialized treatment for a mental disorder that is unrelated to substance abuse or addiction, or for a physical disability," and is "amenable to treatment." The motion alleges that Owens was "an initiator, willing participant, aggressor, or provoker of the incident" that led to her death and Lorincz was acting "under extreme duress." The motion also states that Lorincz's "capacity to appreciate the criminal nature of the conduct or to conform that conduct to the requirements of the law was substantially impaired."

Lorincz is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 25.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: