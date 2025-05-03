One dead, one injured in shooting at McCabe’s Bar in DeLand, officials say

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at McCabe’s Bar in DeLand.

Officers from the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. at McCabe’s Bar, located at 225 N. Amelia Avenue.

According to officials, witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out between several men inside the establishment, escalating when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Keshod Harris of DeLand, was shot multiple times in the chest. "Harris was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries," said Deland Public Safety Public Information Officer.

Harris was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His family has been notified.

Reports suggest a bartender was also caught in the crossfire and sustained gunshot wounds to both hands. The bartender was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, and has not yet been located. Investigators are actively following leads.

The DeLand Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and help bring justice for the victim and their family.

No additional information is available at this time.

Through Central Florida CrimeLine, tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can also be submitted 24/7 by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477).

