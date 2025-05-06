Florida ranks No. 6 best state in the U.S., per study

The Brief Florida ranked No. 6 overall among all 50 U.S. states, per U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best States Ranking. Here's how other states stacked up nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 list, ranking all 50 U.S. states from best to worst. Here's the breakdown.

How does Florida rank among other U.S. states?

Local perspective:

Florida ranked No. 6 overall among all 50 U.S. states, thanks largely to its top rankings in economy (#1) and education (#2).

The state also performed well in areas like fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and the natural environment. However, it ranked near the bottom in opportunity (#47), signaling challenges in things like affordability, economic opportunity and equality.

Which states ranked the best?

Big picture view:

Below are the top 10 best states, according to the report. To see the full list, click here.

Utah New Hampshire Idaho Minnesota Nebraska Florida Vermont South Dakota Massachusetts Washington

How were the rankings determined?

The study looked at 71 different factors to decide the rankings. These factors were then grouped into eight weighted categories: education, healthcare, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, natural environment, and crime and corrections.

To figure out which categories were most important, they used results from national surveys over the past three years, where thousands of people said which state issues matter most to them.

"More weight was accorded to some categories than others, based on a survey of what matters most to people. Health care and education were weighted most heavily. Then came state economies, infrastructure, and the opportunity states offer their citizens. Fiscal stability followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of crime and corrections and a state's natural environment." — U.S. News & World Report

‘Great momentum’

What they're saying:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Florida's No. 6 ranking in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report, describing the state's rise in the best states ranking as "great momentum!"

"Florida is once again #1 in higher education (for the 9th year in a row) and #1 in economy (for the 2nd year in a row) as ranked by U.S. News and World Report," DeSantis said in a post on X. "And, in light of these and other achievements, Florida climbed three spots in Best State rankings from last year. Great momentum!"

