Sanford drive-by shooting: 4 suspects wanted; new video released

More than a year after a 17-year-old high school senior was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting while standing outside her home, Sanford police released new surveillance video showing the moment shots were fired.

Police said four unknown suspects believed to be in the suspect's vehicle are wanted – and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Shooting of Layla Bennett: New video

What we know:

Sanford police responded to a home on Scott Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on April 29, 2024, after two teenagers – Layla Bennett, 17, and another 17-year-old – were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting. Bennett was shot in the head and hospitalized for weeks in critical condition. The other girl suffered a graze wound, police said.

Police said a red SUV drove down Scott Drive and someone inside fired multiple gunshots at the two girls.

Four hours earlier on the same day, a 17-year-old boy showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he was walking near 9th Street and Holly Avenue when people inside a dark-colored sedan shot towards him.

As a result of the shootings, Sanford police said they were increasing patrols in the area.

Police: Red SUV found days later; 4 unknown suspects sought

Police said the suspect's vehicle – a red SUV – was found hours after the shooting at an apartment complex in Sanford.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex shows three people exit the vehicle.

Police did not provide additional information on the suspects' whereabouts or descriptions outside of the released video.

What you can do:

"This investigation has remained active since it was opened, and during that time Investigators identified persons of interest, along with leads which they continue to pursue. Investigators are releasing this surveillance footage, and asking community members to provide information which may help remove these violent criminals from our community."

Contact Sanford Police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (TIPS) or Crimeline.org. Tips can remain anonymous.