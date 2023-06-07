Susan Lorincz: What we know about Florida woman accused of shooting her neighbor

A Florida woman who reportedly shot and killed her neighbor in Ocala last weekend was arrested Tuesday night.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault, deputies said.

The shooting: What we know

At around 9 p.m. on June 2, 2023, deputies of the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 1600 block of SW 107th Lane in Ocala for a trespassing call. When they arrived, they found woman, later identified as Ajike "AJ" Owens, who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Owens went over to Lorincz's house to reportedly confront her about allegations that she threw a rollerblade skate at one of her kids earlier in the day.

Deputies said Lorincz fired one shot through her closed front door, striking Owens in the chest. Her young son was with her when the shooting happened, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said, which is why deputies are recommending the culpable negligence charge.

The victim: What we know about her

Owens was a mother to four children. Her best friend, Kimberly Robinson-Jones, said she had a smile that would light up a room.

She adored her children and made sacrifices as a single mother to be there for them in each and every way.

"She would never want to miss a football game, a practice, cheerleading. She was there," Robinson-Jones said. "They were her world. They were her everything, and now, because of this senseless act, they are now without her."

The "neighborhood feud"

Woods said there the shooting happened during an apparent "neighborhood feud" that had been going for sometime between the suspect and the victim.

Records show that 911 had been called a half-dozen times since 2021 involving Lorincz and Owens. In two cases – February 2022 and April 2023 – Lorincz called 911 because she was upset that Owens' dog was on her property, and called months later to report that Owens had repeatedly opened her mailbox. She told deputies, according to the report, that she was not missing any mail.

Deputies said the investigation has revealed that Lorincz had become angry with the children overtime, specifically about them playing in a field near her home.

Prior to the shooting, MCSO said Lorincz was overheard yelling and arguing with the children, who were playing in a nearby field, and then threw a rollerblade skate at one of the children – a 10-year-old boy – which hit him in the toe.

When the boy and his 12-year-old brother went to talk to Lorincz about what happened, she opened the door and swung an umbrella at them, the sheriff's office said.

Stand Your Ground discussions

Prior to her arrest, Lorincz claimed the shooting was self-defense under Florida's "Stand Your Ground law," Woods said.

Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, it states "a person is justified in using or threatening to use force, except deadly force, against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or herself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force."

She made allegations that Owens tried to break down the door, but investigators said between witness statements and surveillance video, that wasn't true.

"On her side of the story, she made claims that her life was being threatened," Woods told FOX 35 News during an exclusive interview Tuesday night.

"The way the laws are written in this state, and this is what people need to understand – our hands are tied in law enforcement in these cases where we are instructed that we cannot make an arrest because we have to rule out whether the shooting was justified or unjustified," Woods said.

Woods said Owens' children, who likely witnessed the shooting, were the key in making an arrest in the case.

The Owens family is being represented by renowned civil rights Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Anthony D. Thomas.

They are expected to hold a news conference at noon Wednesday.